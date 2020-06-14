JUSTICE, Carl W. Carl William Justice "CJ" was born April 12, 1937 in Deer Park, WA to Tom and Arline Justice. Carl went home to our Lord from Hospice care with his wife Janelle at his side on May 4, 2020. He was 83 years old. Carl was preceded in death by his dad Tom, mother Arline, sister Trudy and brother Jim. He is survived by his wife of 62 years and 9 months Janelle, son Scott (Norma) Justice, daughters Jodi (Bill) Miller and Dru (Gene) Gibson; grandchildren Melissa, Jason, Kelli, Heather, Cheyenne and William; great-grandkids Elijah, Gaige, Jason, Jacob, Justin, Johnny, Jaydon, Josh, Everleigh and Orin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He attended Deer Park schools and was a member of the Wild Rose, Deer Park and Casa Grande United Methodist churches. He worked many jobs over the years, including building and driving race cars, and clearing the land and building the 49° North Ski Hill in Chewelah. He owned and operated CJ's Auto Repair for 35 years, running CJ's Wrecker service for 26 of those years. Both CJ and his wrecker were in the movie Benny and Joon. Carl enjoyed family, hunting, fishing, cutting firewood and running. He completed 3 marathons and several 1/2 marathons, 10 K's and Bloomsday races. Carl was in the first EMT class offered in Spokane and served on Deer Park's volunteer fire and ambulance crew. He was Past Monarch of Sadir Khan Grotto, Past Watchman of Shepherds in White Shrine of Jersualem, Past Worthy Patron of White Rose Chapter O.E.S., member of North Hill Lodge, Scottish Rite, El Katif Shrine, Boss Clown of El Katif Clowns, Past President North Spokane Shrine Club, member of Directors Staff and Past President of Deer Park Eagles Aerie 3564. He enjoyed helping people and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



