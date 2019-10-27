Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Joyce JESPERSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JESPERSEN, Carla Joyce (1931-2019) Carla Joyce Jespersen, 88, long-time resident of Spokane, passed away on Monday, October 21st. Joyce was the widow of Merlin Jespersen with whom she shared 60 years of marriage before his passing. Born in Wenatchee, Washington she was the only child of Gerhardt and Lena Mittermaier. She was later adopted by her stepfather James Webb. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1950 and attended Kinman Business University in Spokane. She worked as a secretary at Pack River Company in Spokane before devoting her time to her family and volunteer activities. Joyce was a long-time member of Salem Lutheran Church and was involved in teaching Sunday School, singing in the church choir, serving on the altar guild, and other church committees. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and participating in a local Ikebana group. She was an avid horseback rider in her youth, participating in an equestrian drill team. She will be remembered for her nurturing and caring personality as a wife, mother, grandmother, Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout Den Mother, school volunteer, and Peer Counselor for senior citizens. She was also known for her artistic eye and creativity, creating flower arrangement and centerpieces for church functions and celebrations, specialty cake decorating, making special holiday decorations, oil painting, sewing and quilting. Joyce is survived by her two sons James (Cindy) and Bruce, and her grandson Alec. She is also survived by her beloved rescue dog, Lucy. A brief graveside gathering will be held on Saturday November 2, at 11:00 am, at the Scattering Garden at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (Scraps).

