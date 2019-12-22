Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Sue WALTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALTON, Carla (Age 56) Carla Sue Walton passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2019 after experiencing complications from surgery. Carla was born in Republic, Washington on March 2, 1963 to Carl and Ruth Anderson. She graduated as Valedictorian from Republic High School in 1981. She then moved to Spokane to attend Spokane Community College and obtain her cosmetology degree and license. Carla moved back to Republic and opened a hair salon, The Hair Nook, which she operated for five years before moving again to Spokane. She attended Kinman Business University and worked for Dorian before she was hired by Stahl Optical. Carla met Cliff Walton (Jr) though a mutual friend and the two were married on August 14th of 1993. Together they had two daughters, Bethany in 1997, and Leah in 1999. While Carla stayed home to raise her girls, she continued working as a bookkeeper for Stahl Optical as well as for her husband Cliff's Allstate insurance agency. As Carla's daughters grew older, she began working more at Cliff's office until she became a regular friendly face there. Carla's many talents included sewing, quilting, crocheting, beading and jewelry making, cross-stitch, baking, skiing and playing piano, but above all of these she loved to knit. She spent much of her free time with a pair of knitting needles in her hands and made many treasured gifts over the years for her family and friends. Carla was quick to open her home, both to her large family and to the various neighborhood children who ran around with her own kids. Carla battled cancer twice, and twice she beat it. Friendly, caring, and strong, she was a fighter and an encouragement even to the very end. Carla is survived by her mother, Ruth Anderson; brother, Craig Anderson; sister, Julie Padilla; husband, Cliff Walton; daughters, Bethany and Leah Walton; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Anderson. A memorial service will be held at Noon on January 4th at Whitworth Presbyterian Church, 312 W. Hawthorne Rd. in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spokane's Union Gospel Mission.

