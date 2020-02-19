Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlene L. SEARFOSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEARFOSS, Carlene L. This Valentine's Day we lost a lovely lady due to her challenge with cancer. Born March 24, 1942 in Temple, Pennsylvania to Leonard and Gladys Weller, Carlene was a beautiful person who cared deeply for her family and friends. Everyone loved her for her spirit and dedication to college sports, especially the University of Utah where Jerry had taught, and where many students felt she was a second Mom. Carlene loved the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she never failed to remember for birthdays and holidays. She will be sorely missed. Many will remember her love for Christmas, including her collection of almost 300 Santas and the annual Toys for Tots party prior to Christmas. It was her special night to shine. Married August 30th in 1969 Carlene supported Jerry in every way throughout their 50 years of marriage. As they moved numerous times residing in Indiana, Arizona, Utah, New York City, Connecticut, England and Germany, it was upon their final move to Spokane in retirement from the University of Utah that Carlene and Jerry made so many dear friends through the Spokane Dinner Club and the Spokane Symphony. "In Spokane we were made so welcome, so quickly." Carlene and Jerry celebrated their 50th Anniversary on August 30, 2020 with a thirty-day trip to Europe, including a fifteen-day river cruise, ten days in Poland and a visit to Budapest. Carlene was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Gladys Weller, one brother Dana Weller, one son Brian Searfoss, and one granddaughter Jaelin Woodruff. She is survived by her husband D. Gerald "Jerry" Searfoss, two sons Mark (Connie) and Bruce (Tammy) Searfoss (Tucson, AZ), one daughter Ginger Woodruff (St. George, UT), one brother Leslie (Ara) Weller (Dauberville, PA), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial reception will be held at a future date. Carlene requested donations be made to the Spokane Symphony, P.O. Box 365, Spokane, WA 99210 and all donations will be matched by her husband. To share memories of Carlene and leave condolences for the family, please visit

