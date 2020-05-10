MORISSET, Carlyn Eleanore The world's light dimmed with the passing of Carlyn Eleanore Morisset, age 97, on March 12, 2020 at her long-time home, Providence Emilie Court. Carlyn was a remarkable woman, particularly for her time. Born in Garrison, Missouri to parents, Thomas and Bessie Morisset, she was raised on a farm in Spokane Valley, the sixth of eight children. She was a member of the West Valley High School Class of 1941. After high school, Carlyn trained as a nurse at the old St. Luke's Hospital, "learning by doing." She was commissioned in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant, during WW II, serving active duty in 1945-46 at Bushnell General Hospital in Brigham City, Utah. In 1958, Carlyn joined the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring in 1982 as a Colonel. Carlyn was a proud Husky, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1950 and her Master's in Nursing Administration in 1973. She had a distinguished career, spanning 40 years, with Veteran's Administration hospitals in Spokane, Roseburg, Oregon and Chillicothe, Ohio, retiring as Chief Nurse in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Upon retirement, Carlyn came home to Spokane. She fell in love with cruising, using payment for sick leave she accrued, having missed only four days of work in 40 years, to fund an 80-day around the world cruise on the Queen Elizabeth II. Carlyn visited South America, South Africa, Japan, China, Singapore, India, the Panama Canal and Disneyland. Carlyn was predeceased by her parents, all of her siblings and many of her friends. She never married or had children of her own, but was a proud aunt to 20 nieces and nephews. Carlyn is survived by 19 of them. She was laid to rest in her family's plot at Pines Cemetery on April 27, 2020.



