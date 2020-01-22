Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carma LuDeane (Mayer) JACOBSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACOBSON, Carma L. (Mayer) Carma LuDeane (Mayer) Jacobson died on January 5, 2020 at the age of 78, in Spokane, Washington. She was born on March 10, 1941 to Clifford Tanner and Vernice Curtis in Payson, Utah. She was later adopted through the union of Vernice and Glen Mayer. They were sealed together in the Salt Lake City temple for all eternity. Carma was raised one of four children. She was known as one of the "Mayer twins" as she and her brother Robert "Bob" Mayer graduated from Orem High School together in 1959. She later attended beauty school in Salt Lake City, Utah. Carma was married to the love of her life, Richard LeRoy "Dick" Jacobson on March 19, 1960 and became a party of five as their union brought three children aboard, Cynthia "Cindy", Richard "Rick", and Gregory "Greg". There was nothing that Carma loved more than being a mother and within five years their family grew with Tracy in 1961 and Terry in 1965. Carma and Dick's marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS temple. As a family they lived in Utah, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Nevada. Through that time Carma was involved in family, church, and retail. During their 48 years of marriage she and Dick owned a beauty salon, a ceramic shop, a craft store, a T-Shirt shop, and a Lace/Fabric shop. She also had a wholesale business where she made and sold boutique items all over the country. She was energetic, hardworking, compassionate, and creative. Carma left a legacy of service, love and laughter. She is survived by her children: Cindy Campbell (Gary) of Sheridan, Wyoming, Tracy Assmus (Kenneth) of Spokane, Washington, and Terry Jacobson (Jamie Cook) of Seattle, Washington. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick, her sons Rick and Greg, her parents Glen and Vernice, her sister Judy Flanary, her brother David Mayer, and her grandchildren Stephanie Burr-Rompf and Jonathan Assmus. Carma has six living grandchildren: Ronni Okraski, Stacie Jacobson, Kenneth "Kenny" Assmus (Jerah), Jeremy Assmus (McKensie), Justin Campbell, and Katelyn Duffy (Brad). She also was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Carma was a valiant daughter of God and enjoyed serving the youth of her church, along with the sisters in Relief Society. She served a service mission in the Church Distribution Center and was a temple worker for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Heaven has gained a special angel. Services in her honor will be held, Monday, January 27th at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N #4241, Orem, Utah. Viewing will be from 9:00 - 10:45 am, with services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Orem Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to at or 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago IL 60601.

