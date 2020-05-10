ROSSI, Carmelia "Carm" Beloved mother and grandmother, Carmelia (Carm) Rossi, 83, of Spokane, WA passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 due to complications following Alzheimer's. Carm was born July 24, 1936 in North Dakota and was raised in Great Falls, MT. She received her diploma from Great Falls High School. She married John Rossi, her best friend and love of her life in 1959. They had two children and moved to Spokane in 1975 to raise their family. Carm worked for the VA Hospital and US Border Patrol until she retired in 1996. Carm was a member of the Catholic Church, an avid reader, enjoyed shopping, bingo and holidays with her family. Carm is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Steve and Amy Rossi of Spokane; daughter and son in-law Kyla and William Mossman of Post Falls, Idaho; grandchildren Willie, Brandon, Cody, Kristina, Brianna, Tyler and Lexi of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Agnes Lambert, husband John Rossi, and sister Joan D'Antuono.



