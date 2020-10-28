1/1
Carol A. SIEGENTHALER
Siegenthaler, Carol A. Carol passed away October 20, 2020 after her long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Carol worked at PAML for 30+ years and often spoke of her time with the company. She had many friends do from her time there as well. She was most happy while driving her Camaro and participated in many car shows along with her husband Pat. She had many memories of these times. They belonged to several local classic car clubs. Carol loved life and will be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Hall (Mike) and her son Mike Clift Jr as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Per her request no public service will be held. There will be a private family service at Fairmount Memorial Park.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
