STOKKE, Carol A. Carol passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019. Just as she was all during her life, her last days were spent surrounded by those she loved. Carol valued family above all else and dedicated herself to the care and support of hers. The ways in which she championed us all are countless, nurturing our bodies and hearts for decades. She was a woman that loved fiercely, without reservation, always giving to others. We all admired her independent spirit, her love of a good laugh and the way she could comfort with a simple word. Carol is preceded in death by her sister, Pam Stokke, and her parents Minnie and Ernest Yuse. Carol now joins her late husband, Ben, to whom she was married for 56 years, and who she missed every day, since his passing in 2003. Carol is survived by her daughter Sherry Hanson; son Terry Stokke; sister Linda Busch; and brother Louis Yuse. Carol also leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We picture you together now, as it should be. Private services will be held at Holy Cross. Memorial luncheon Friday, January 3, 2020 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Evergreen Fountains Senior Living Community, 1201 N. Evergreen Rd., Spokane Valley in the new annex third floor Skyview room. In appreciation for the care given to her, in lieu of flowers, please send any remembrance in Carol's name to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202. Online tribute at

