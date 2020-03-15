Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann HATTENBURG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HATTENBURG, Carol Ann (Age 63) Carol Hattenburg, age 63 passed away on February 10, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Carol was born on January 24, 1957 in Spokane to Earl and Grace Tidd. She married Ronald Hattenburg in May of 1974. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother and an excellent homemaker. Her hands were rarely still. Carol was very artistically inclined and loved anything to do with crafts, painting, drawing, and being creative overall. She could take something that was old and worn out, and turn it into something beautiful. Carol enjoyed camping and gardening. She loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy, and she loved them more than anything. Carol had a big heart and would do anything for someone in need, whether it was family, friends, neighbors, or a stranger. Carol is survived by her husband of 46 years Ron, son Doug (Katie) Hattenburg, Spokane, WA., daughter Amy (Dave) Evans, Spokane, WA.; grandchildren Naomi, Kody, Cianan, Russell, and Henry; sisters Helen and Nancy, brothers Earl, Richard, Roscoe, and Ronald; Carol was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother Robert "Rob" Tidd, sisters Patricia Hunt, and Beverly Kaler.

