Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann HIATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIATT Carol Ann (Age 80) Peacefully passed away with her loving husband by her side on November 19, 2019. Carol was born and raised in Long Beach, California. She traveled the world with her husband as a loyal Army wife. Chet and Carol settled in Spokane Valley, Washington in 1989, where she worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Merck-Medco until her retirement. Carol is survived by her beloved husband Chester L. Hiatt, her children: Edmund Lee Steinert (Melodie), John Kevin Steinert (Elvia), Craig Aaron Steinert (Adrienne), Brenda Sue Steinert, and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Eva (Baird) Steinert and her sister Linda. A private memorial service to be held at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. The Family would like to thank the wonderful Staff at The Renaissance in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho for their compassion and care. Bell Tower Funeral Home.

HIATT Carol Ann (Age 80) Peacefully passed away with her loving husband by her side on November 19, 2019. Carol was born and raised in Long Beach, California. She traveled the world with her husband as a loyal Army wife. Chet and Carol settled in Spokane Valley, Washington in 1989, where she worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Merck-Medco until her retirement. Carol is survived by her beloved husband Chester L. Hiatt, her children: Edmund Lee Steinert (Melodie), John Kevin Steinert (Elvia), Craig Aaron Steinert (Adrienne), Brenda Sue Steinert, and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Eva (Baird) Steinert and her sister Linda. A private memorial service to be held at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. The Family would like to thank the wonderful Staff at The Renaissance in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho for their compassion and care. Bell Tower Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close