SIMPSON, Carol Ann Carol Ann Simpson passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Spokane on October 17, 1934, to parents Lloyd Clem and Cecilia (Nava) Blessing. She grew up in Spokane with her sister Jeannie and was a devout Catholic throughout her life; attending St. Ann's Grade School, Holy Names Academy, and Holy Names College, where she received a piano scholarship. After graduating, Carol worked as a medical secretary until she met and married Gus Simpson in 1959. She raised three children while moving around the country, as required for Gus's career in the USAF. The family settled back in Spokane in 1974 upon Gus's retirement from the Air Force. Once back in Spokane, Carol was very involved in the community. She was a member of St. Ann's Children's Home Auxiliary, the Spokane Symphony Women Associates and P.E.O. Chapter R. Carol also worked as a volunteer at the Sacred Heart Hospital gift shop. Together with Gus, Carol delivered Meals on Wheels in Spokane and Kirkland for many years. Beginning in 1985, Carol and Gus owned and operated a travel agency in Spokane Valley which provided them the opportunity to cruise and travel extensively. Carol's favorite place to visit was Hawaii, especially two trips made in the 1990's with her family. After selling the travel agency, Carol and Gus spent summers at their family cabin at Deer Lake, which Carol loved so much. They moved to Kirkland in 2010 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Carol loved to dance and her legendary baking earned her the nickname of Grandma Sugar. Nothing brought her more joy then spending time with her grandchildren. Carol is survived by Gus, her husband of 61 years; children Suzanne Malcolm, Mike (Deborah) and Dave (Mary); and her six grandchildren, Madeline, Connor, Guss, Samantha, Michael and Katy, all of Seattle. Carol is also survived by her sister, Jeannie Lebold (Roger) of Mill Creek. Carol will be interred in a private ceremony alongside her family at St. Joseph's cemetery in the Spokane Valley near the place where her grandparents homesteaded in the 1880s. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Carol's name may be made to the following: Our Place Community Outreach, 1509 W. College, Spokane, WA 99201, ourplacespokane.org or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.