HIRSCHEL, Carol Anne (Crotteau) Carol Anne Hirschel passed away the evening of September 17, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Port Angeles, Washington, to Cyril and Edna (Rankin) Crotteau, on January 26, 1939. The family moved numerous times during her childhood: she attended schools in Cusick, Priest River, Spokane, and Latah before graduating from Superior High School in Montana in the spring of 1957. While she lived in Latah, her parents owned and operated the Latah Café, where she met her future husband, Delbert Hirschel. They were married in October 1957 and made their home in Latah, where their two daughters were born. They later moved to Newport, Washington when Delbert was transferred as the postmaster. After Delbert's death in 1973, Carol and their two daughters moved to Spokane. She was a strong woman and supported the family as a single mom, working as a dental receptionist for several Spokane dentists. She moved to Spangle, WA in 1992 to be closer to her two grandsons. She worked at the Plaza Grange Supply and as the town clerk in Spangle. She was a breast cancer survivor. Her world revolved around her family and quilting. There are many people in the community who were lucky enough to have a special quilt "Created by Carol". She never missed a sporting event that involved her daughters or her grandsons, and she celebrated in the births of each of her four great-granddaughters. She was a member of the Spangle Service Club and also the Liberty Booster Club. Carol is survived by her daughters Regina (Mike) Clausen and Rebecca (Erich) Prahl; her grandsons Christopher (Lisa) Clausen and Ryan (Leticia) Clausen; and her great-granddaughters Parker, Rylie, Clara and Dylan Clausen. She is also survived by her sister Yvonne Parish, her brother Cyril W. Crotteau Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family was not just related by blood; it included David, Melissa, Brandon and Jacob Holling and Amy Jo Arsenault. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Delbert and her sister Virginia Barber. A private family burial will take place this fall at Latah Cemetery. The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to the Latah Cemetery Association at PO Box 2, Latah, WA 99018. Online condolences may be left at

