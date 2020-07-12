Carol CLAUSEN

CLAUSEN, Carol It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of CAROL MAE CLAUSEN (RENSLOW), our much-loved sister, mother, grandmother and loving soul-mate. Carol passed away unexpectedly following emergency surgery on March 30, 2020. Carol was born March 26, 1962. She attended Whitman Elementary, Gary Junior High and graduated from Rogers High School. She worked tirelessly at many jobs throughout her life including National Music Service and most recently, Jensen Distribution Services. Carol's greatest joys were spending time with family and friends, enjoying the outdoors, lake trips and travelling (thank you, Tim!!). She was tender and loving and always looked for the best in everyone - tending to anyone and everyone in need. Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsie and Forrest Renslow. She is survived by her sisters, Wanda (Chuck); Kathryn (Jim); brother Forrest (Cheryl); daughter, Courtney; grand-children, Atlas and Adelyn; aunts and uncles, and her devoted and loving partner, Tim Barnes. Her family and many friends have been blessed and touched in many ways and she will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. A celebration of Life for Carol will be held at a later date. We love You Carol



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store