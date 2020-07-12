1/1
Carol CLAUSEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLAUSEN, Carol It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of CAROL MAE CLAUSEN (RENSLOW), our much-loved sister, mother, grandmother and loving soul-mate. Carol passed away unexpectedly following emergency surgery on March 30, 2020. Carol was born March 26, 1962. She attended Whitman Elementary, Gary Junior High and graduated from Rogers High School. She worked tirelessly at many jobs throughout her life including National Music Service and most recently, Jensen Distribution Services. Carol's greatest joys were spending time with family and friends, enjoying the outdoors, lake trips and travelling (thank you, Tim!!). She was tender and loving and always looked for the best in everyone - tending to anyone and everyone in need. Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsie and Forrest Renslow. She is survived by her sisters, Wanda (Chuck); Kathryn (Jim); brother Forrest (Cheryl); daughter, Courtney; grand-children, Atlas and Adelyn; aunts and uncles, and her devoted and loving partner, Tim Barnes. Her family and many friends have been blessed and touched in many ways and she will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. A celebration of Life for Carol will be held at a later date. We love You Carol

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved