AMANN, Carol E. (Age 91) Carol Amann passed peacefully on September 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Carol was born in Seattle December 5, 1927, the daughter of Clinton Charles Hill and Flonnie Hester Hill. She grew up in Bellingham, Washington and graduated from Bellingham High School. Carol moved to Spokane in 1954 and later met and married Joseph Amann on June 28, 1969 creating a blended family of nine children. Carol and Joe enjoyed camping, hunting, gardening, hiking, cross country skiing, bicycle riding and doing things together and with family of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, they enjoyed each other. She is survived by her younger sister LaVina White who resides in Vancouver, WA; and her children, Ellen Weigel (Jim), Gayle Stewart (Jerry Patten), Richard Adams (Mary), Ronald Adams and stepson Joseph Amann (Debbie). She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Amann; daughter, Candace Alderman; stepchildren Thomas Amann (Peggy), William Amann and Cathy Arnston (Charlie), all of Spokane. Her conscientious, loving, gentle manner and upbeat spirit made her a joy to be around. A great wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be truly missed and not forgotten. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hennessey Funeral Home on Division. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hennessey Funeral Home (reception and celebration of Carol's life immediately following). To leave an online condolence to Carol's family, please visit our website at

