Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Gene Rossi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSSI, Carol Gene (Age 84) Carol Gene Rossi (Dodd), born January 4, 1935 passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was 84 years at the time of her death and was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing. After Carol left high school, she went to work for Kaiser Engineering in Richland, WA. She later went to work at Hanford as a secretary in the Mayor's office. She was married to John Rossi Sr in 1959. They started their family in Pasco, WA where she worked at the Franklin County Assessor's Office until the family moved to the Spokane Valley in 1976 upon John Sr. being transferred. She worked for J.C. Penney Co. for many years and then for family reasons, became a caregiver for parents and her growing family. Carol was preceded in death by her late husband John Rossi Sr. in 2002 followed by her eldest son Allen soon after in 2003. She had seven siblings and is survived by her twin brother Perry Dodd Sr. She is also survived by her four remaining children, John Rossi Jr. of Seattle, Carla Nagrone of Post Falls, ID, Mike Rossi of Henderson, NV and Cheryl Rossi of Spokane. Carol had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Carol loved going to Quest and the Worley Casino. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting and was the ultimate caregiver for her family. "MeMa" was adored and loved by her friends and entire family. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of her life will be held Sunday, November 17th, 3:00pm at Holman Gardens, 12912 E. 12th, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. For details or additional information, please contact John Jr. at 425-999-5972.

ROSSI, Carol Gene (Age 84) Carol Gene Rossi (Dodd), born January 4, 1935 passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was 84 years at the time of her death and was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing. After Carol left high school, she went to work for Kaiser Engineering in Richland, WA. She later went to work at Hanford as a secretary in the Mayor's office. She was married to John Rossi Sr in 1959. They started their family in Pasco, WA where she worked at the Franklin County Assessor's Office until the family moved to the Spokane Valley in 1976 upon John Sr. being transferred. She worked for J.C. Penney Co. for many years and then for family reasons, became a caregiver for parents and her growing family. Carol was preceded in death by her late husband John Rossi Sr. in 2002 followed by her eldest son Allen soon after in 2003. She had seven siblings and is survived by her twin brother Perry Dodd Sr. She is also survived by her four remaining children, John Rossi Jr. of Seattle, Carla Nagrone of Post Falls, ID, Mike Rossi of Henderson, NV and Cheryl Rossi of Spokane. Carol had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Carol loved going to Quest and the Worley Casino. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting and was the ultimate caregiver for her family. "MeMa" was adored and loved by her friends and entire family. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of her life will be held Sunday, November 17th, 3:00pm at Holman Gardens, 12912 E. 12th, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. For details or additional information, please contact John Jr. at 425-999-5972. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close