FLOYD, Carol Jane Carol Jane Floyd lost her 50+ year war with lupus on December 10, 2019. Her final battle was fought at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. Jane passed away with her husband and family of closest friends by her side. She was interred at Chewlah Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 with a small private service. A memorial service was held at the Morgan Acres Community Church on Saturday, December 21st, 2019. Jane was born July 4th, 1948 at St. Josephs Hospital in Chewelah, WA. to her parents Fay Lucinda Hartill and Clifford William Hartill both of whom have previously passed away. She married Robert "Bob" Earl Floyd on July 11, 1970 and only lacked seven months of making it to her Golden Anniversary. She graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah in 1966. There she was active in 4H, Band Choir and Debate. Jane continued her studies to become a teacher, at Spokane Falls Community College and graduated from Eastern Washington State University in 1970. She completed her student teaching at Ridgeview Elementary School in Spokane School District 81. "Mrs. Floyd" was hired at the same school that fall. She taught third and fourth grade her entire 22 years, at Ridgeview. Jane was a warrior and an adventurer! Nothing could keep her down, always kept pushing on and enjoying life no matter how bad she felt. She loved to travel, sew and grow flowers. She loved cooking and collecting cookbooks. Being outdoors was a life long passion. Whether it was camping, fishing, berry picking, mushroom hunting or just riding through the woods, She loved it. As recently as last spring, she insisted on "road hunting" for morels. Jane could hardly wait for Gonzaga basketball season to start and seldom missed watching a game on TV. She referred to the team as "Her Boys". Jane was always very close to her neighbors and friends. She tried to be a friend to everyone that she met. Jane was an active member of Alpha Delta Kapa, a sorority for professional teachers and The Spokane Chapter of the American Lupus Society. She also loved to visit with her friends at both the Deer Park and Spokane Eagles Aries. Jane is survived by her husband Bob, by her older brother, "Jim" Clifford James Hartill, her younger brother Claude William Hartill and his two children, Jerry Hartill and Susan Gaither.

