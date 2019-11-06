Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean (Schultz) BUDDRIUS. View Sign Service Information Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral & Cremation Service 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush , NY 12566 (208)-457-8880 Send Flowers Obituary

BUDDRIUS, Carol Jean (Schultz) (Age 76) Carol passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on November 3, 2019. She was born to Leonard and Jeslyn (Morris) Schultz on May 29, 1943 in Spokane, WA. Carol lived her entire life in Harrington, WA, where she married her High School Sweetheart, DeWane S. Buddrius of 55 years until his passing in 2015. Carol was a devoted wife and Blessed mother to three children; Juliann Janke, David Buddrius and Deven Buddrius. five grandchildren (in chronological order): Ryan Janke, Stacy (Buddrius) Klika, Kevin Buddrius, Janelle Janke and Nina Giovenetti Buddrius. Also two precious great-grandchildren: Rowan Janke and Harlow Janke which she adored. It was her deepest desire that her family would read the Bible and follow the Lord Jesus Christ. She was especially happy when playing the piano and singing praise songs which she loved sharing with her family. Carol had many talents, which included being a great cook, growing a large vegetable garden, from which she would can and freeze the bounty. She also worked very hard helping with the farm business and as a farm wife driving wheat trucks, making meals for the crew and quit often just being an extra hand when needed. Some of her activities she enjoyed included being in Rainbow and later a member of Eastern Star and PEO. She enjoyed the peaceful times at the lake. Carol often spent time outdoors on warm evenings admiring breathtaking sunsets and listening to the birds singing that so warmed her heart. Later on in life her health declined and she was forced to move temporarily closer to medical facilities. Mom made many new friends there and likewise, she touched their hearts as well. She joyfully shared with us how her spiritual journey during these last years was coming to completion. She looked forward to her Sunday afternoon church services with friends. Although we miss our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother deeply, we are rejoicing in the reunion she is having with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her family will miss her very much but find comfort in knowing the promise of meeting her again in the glorious eternal home that awaits all believers. Carol was preceded in death by both her parents Leonard and Jeslyn, her brother Loryn, son Deven and husband DeWane. At her request, there will be a private graveside service.

