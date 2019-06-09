Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean CHASSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHASSE, Carol Jean Carol Jean Chasse passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1952 in Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA to parents Dale and Corinne Chasse. She attended Saint Charles Grade School, Marycliff High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing, graduating in 1973. This was Sacred Heart's last graduating class. She went to work at Sacred Heart Hospital after graduating and retired in 2013 after forty years there. Carol's hobbies included shopping, collecting nativity sets, and collecting sets of dishes, everything from Corelle to Lenox china. Family always came first for Carol and she especially enjoyed her "Aunt Carol Fridays" with various nieces and nephews. She also hosted Thanksgiving dinners and Easter brunches with egg hunts for as many as could attend, often twenty five plus. She enjoyed a Caribbean cruise and Alaskan cruise but she most enjoyed the trips where she could drive to her destination. Carol will always be remembered for her selflessness and her warm, contagious laughter. Carol was preceded in death by her father Dale. She is survived by her mother Corinne; her four brothers: Jack (Alexis), Tom (Linda), Ken (Diane), and Bob (Bonnie Reyes); and seventeen nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online tribute at

