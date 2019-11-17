DUNN, Carol Jean

Carol Jean Dunn was born August 5, 1938 in Cusik Washington to John and Vera (McBroom). She passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 11, 2019.

In June of 1955 she married Carl Dunn they separated in 1974. To this union three sons were born Kevin Dunn Sr., Steven Dunn, and Carl Dunn Jr. There was a daughter who passed away at a very early age Theresa Ann McBroom.

Carol loved spending time with her family, Carl was in the United States Army so they spent a lot of time traveling and making great memories. Carol made her home in Spokane Washington where she loved all things outdoors. She loved to spend time in her flower garden. Carol was an avid believer of doing things herself and would seldom accept help. She loved to spend time with her brother Roy in which they both shared a common interest in gardening and small projects. When Carol couldn't be outside you would find her sitting in her favorite chair watching a good Clint Eastwood movie, he was her favorite actor. Carol loved her cuckoo-clocks some of which she brought home from trips overseas.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents John and Vera, two sisters Fern Myers and Doris Hull and one son Steven Dunn. She is survived by two sons Kevin Dunn and wife Donna of Holbrook NE, Carl Dunn of Spokane WA; six grandchildren Edward and wife Olga of Grant NE, William Dunn of Hastings, Nicholas and wife Kaitlyn of Indianola NE, Kevin Dunn Jr. and wife Melissa of Lexington NE, Christopher and wife Lauren of Grand Island NE, Joshua Dunn of Spokane WA. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

Carol was a kind and loving person who will be truly missed by all.

Please join us for a memorial service on Tuesday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. at Spokane Cremation and Funeral, 2832 N. Ruby, Spokane, WA.

