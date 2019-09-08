Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean SPIES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SPIES, Carol Jean Passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 90 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Marlin, WA at her grandparent's home on September 2, 1928 to George and Lillie Starkel. She had four younger siblings: Gloria, Jerry, Joyce and Josephine (Tyke). She attended school in Marlin and graduated in 1946. She spent one year at Whitworth College. She married Herbert Spies on April 10, 1949. They lived and farmed in the Marlin area where they raised their three daughters, Janice, Lynette and Dixie. As a homemaker, Carol especially enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends. She was very devoted to her faith and read and studied her Bible daily. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. After retirement, Herb and Carol were able to travel to Alaska on a couple of occasions. Carol is survived by her daughters, Janice Williams of Spokane, WA, Lynette (Tom) Schafer of Odessa, WA, Dixie (Ray) Stafford of Airway Heights; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Doak of Ephrata, WA; one sister-in-law, Lois (Judy) Starkel of Odessa, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very kind and loving and will be missed by many. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Odessa, WA. Memorial may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Odessa Healthcare Foundation. To express fond memories and expression and sympathy may be shared at

SPIES, Carol Jean Passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 90 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Marlin, WA at her grandparent's home on September 2, 1928 to George and Lillie Starkel. She had four younger siblings: Gloria, Jerry, Joyce and Josephine (Tyke). She attended school in Marlin and graduated in 1946. She spent one year at Whitworth College. She married Herbert Spies on April 10, 1949. They lived and farmed in the Marlin area where they raised their three daughters, Janice, Lynette and Dixie. As a homemaker, Carol especially enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends. She was very devoted to her faith and read and studied her Bible daily. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. After retirement, Herb and Carol were able to travel to Alaska on a couple of occasions. Carol is survived by her daughters, Janice Williams of Spokane, WA, Lynette (Tom) Schafer of Odessa, WA, Dixie (Ray) Stafford of Airway Heights; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Doak of Ephrata, WA; one sister-in-law, Lois (Judy) Starkel of Odessa, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very kind and loving and will be missed by many. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Odessa, WA. Memorial may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Odessa Healthcare Foundation. To express fond memories and expression and sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close