ASTER, Carol Joan (Age 92) Carol Aster went to be with our Lord February 10, 2020 at Hospice House in Spokane, WA. She was born in Spokane, WA in November 1927 and moved with her parents Ed and Loretta Orcutt to Ephrata, Everett, Bremerton, and back to Spokane during her school years as her father was employed in war- related work. Carol married Wesley Aster in 1947 and together they raised three gifted boys Erik, Robert, and David. As a member of Manito Presbyterian Church, Carol served as an usher, Deacon, and lay Stephen Minister. Over the years she had been employed by John W. Graham Co., Columbia Electric, Old National Bank, and for many years worked in the Credit Department at Cominco American. She was a member of the Associated Garden Club in Spokane and was gifted in the art of interior decorating. She greatly enjoyed church home fellowship and Bible study. Carol is survived by her three sons, two grandchildren, and four cousins. She will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends. Viewing will be held at Heritage on March 7, 2020 between 9:00am and 10:45 followed by funeral service at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 1, 2020