Carol June BRANON
BRANON, Carol June Carol June Branon was born February 12, 1948 in Corning, Iowa and passed away August 18, 2020. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Roland Kelly and mother, Fern Johnston. She is survived by her stepdad (Dad), Louis Johnston, sister Jo (Russ) York, step-sisters Pam (Les) Woodworth, Cindy Gibbs and step-brother Mike Johnston, and sister-in-law Peggy (Bill) Zwanziger. She is also survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ron Branon; sons Tad, Wade (June), Adam (Sheila) and Kevin (Janel). Carol had eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandkids who all loved her and will miss her very much. Carol enjoyed her many years of owning and operating Cafe Fairfield in Fairfield, WA, where she made friends with the locals rolling dice for coffee. Carol loved to sew, quilt, do ceramics and play games and cards. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Schneidmiller House, Hospice of North ID, 2290 W. Prairie Ave, Coeur d' Alene ID 83815. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. She will be greatly missed!

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
