KELP, Carol J. Carol Kelp passed away, Wednesday September 25, 2019, in Buckeye, Arizona with her daughters, Toni and Teri by her side. Carol was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 29, 1935, to Cora (Conrad) and Charles Steele. The family moved to Butte where Carol graduated from Butte High School in 1953. After high school Carol attended Butte Business College. On August 15, 1954, Carol married Tommy Tompkins and together they had two daughters, Toni and Teri. Carol and her family called Butte home but also spent several years in Dillon. Upon returning to Butte, she was employed at Credit Bureau Services and Pioneer Concrete. Carol and Tommy divorced in 1979 and Carol moved to Spokane, Washington. Carol met and married Peter Polello in Spokane. They were married for five years until his death. Carol finished her working career with Spokane Pre-mix, and Cunningham Sand and Gravel. Carol later married Robert Kelp. They spent many years together traveling and began spending winters in Lake Havasu Arizona. Carol and Bob lived life to the fullest and Carol stayed in contact with many life-long friends, even after Bob's passing in 1999. In 2006, Carol met John Kapper and together they enjoyed good times with boats, motor homes and motorcycles, in both Spokane and Arizona. It was a good life! John passed in April 2019. Carol was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She always knew exactly what to do or say to put smiles on the faces of those who knew her. Camping, boating, Red Hat events, dancing and card playing were a few of Carol's favorite activities. She is survived by daughters Toni Cooley, Teri Rasmussen (Rich), Grandsons Kevin Cooley (Nicole) Josh and Jake Rasmussen, Great Grandsons, Caden and Kai Cooley. Carol had many close friends including Jeannie Davis and Linda Sheldon (Dennis). Carol's only sibling, Sue Habberstad (sister), passed away in 2002. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Donations in Carol's name can be made to Hospice of Spokane (121 South Arthur Spokane, WA 99202) or Hospice of the Valley in Arizona (1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, AZ 85014).

