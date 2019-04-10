Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Knopes-Voge. View Sign

KNOPES- VOGEL, Carol Mae Carol Knopes-Vogel passed peacefully in Spokane April 8, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born May 21, 1943, in Cottonwood, Idaho, to Joseph and Caroline (Heitstuman) Knopes, the sixth of 11 children. Carol's childhood years were spent in Craigmont and Orofino. She married Robert Vogel on August 2, 1962. Two daughters followed and the family moved to the Silver Valley where she found her lifelong passion for the outdoors in camping and fishing. Carol and the girls moved to Colfax in 1974. Following the graduation of her daughters, Carol then relocated to Spokane to be near them and enjoy the family life as Grammy and additional delights of books, sewing, casinos and other hobbies. Grammy greatly cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by daughters Annette (David) Codd and Becky Vogel, of Spokane. Grandchildren Kate (Andrew) Groh, Andrew (Kelsey) Codd, and Erin Codd and great-grandchildren Everett and Caroline Groh and Bellarose Codd. In addition, she is survived by seven siblings: Harold Knopes of Colfax; Arlene Rowden of Spokane; Larry (Dru) Knopes of Clarkston; Nick Knopes of Perry, GA; Dee (Robert) Wood of Roy; James (Pok) Knopes of Bellevue, NE; and Susan Knopes of Olympia as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Merlyn, Alan, and Janice. Vigil with Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, April 10, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colfax. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m. also at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colfax, WA. with interment to follow immediately after at the Colfax Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to the Vanessa Behan Crises Nursery or St. Margaret's Shelter. A special thanks to the staff of Sacred Heart 7 North and Dr. Julie Ulloa-Michaelis for their care and concern.

