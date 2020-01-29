LARSON, Carol Lorraine Halverson July 30, 1925 - January 18, 2020 Lorraine peacefully passed away on the evening of the 18th in her apartment at Emile Court assisted living center. Carol Lorraine was born on July 30th, 1925 in Denison, Minnesota to Albert and Alvina (Telle) Halverson. At age two, Lorraine's father Albert passed away leaving Alvina as a single parent to raise her young daughter. Lorraine attended school grades, one through eight, in Denison and high school in nearby Northfield, Minnesota. She spoke of winter storms that stranded students in Northfield and other times being stranded in farm houses between Denison and Northfield. More than once she was taken home in a horse drawn sleigh. After high school, Lorraine attended four years of nursing school in Northfield. After graduation she moved to Spokane and accepted a job with Saint Luke Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse. Not long after arrival, she met Carl G. Larson and on July 21st, 1949 she and Carl were married. They shared 51 years of marriage. Lorraine was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for 70 years. She spoke often of her Salem family and the ministries they participated in. She loved those around her and would strike up a conversation with anyone. She displayed unusual strength, love and the ability to hold her family together through both the joy and sorrow encountered in life. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl, daughters Gail and Carol and a host of friends made during her lifetime. She is survived by her daughter Robin (Greg Alexander), son Carl (Sally Larson), grandchildren Katy (Scott Lalonde), Carl (Dana Larson), Levi Larson, Leah Alexander and great-grandchildren Charlie, Sammi and Will Lalonde and Avery, and Elliot Larson. We would like to thank the staff and many of the residents at Emile Court. Mother was happy, loved and was loved during her time there. A memorial service for Lorraine will be held Saturday, February 8th at Salem Lutheran Church, 1428 W. Broadway Avenue at 1:00 PM.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020