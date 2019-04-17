Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lynn BRUHN. View Sign

BRUHN, Carol Lynn Carol was unexpectedly called to be with our Lord, her family and the friends that preceded her in death on April 9, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home of natural causes. Carol's life was dedicated to her family both immediate and extended. She was born in Everett, Washington in 1953 to Stan and Opal Anderson. Carol met her husband Ken in Everett and they were happily married for 45 years. Carol leaves behind six grandchildren, Yanni, Niko, Dante, Desean, Kaylee, and Whitney. Other family members left behind are a son Kris Bruhn, a daughter Cari Damianidis, brother Kenni Anderson, sister Jeanne Jablinske, numerous cousins, niece Jessica Klein, great-niece Liesel Klein, aunts, uncles, and her husband Ken Bruhn. Carol was one of the most beautiful, giving, and loving people you could ever meet. She was the center and heart of her family and soul mate, lover, and best friend to Ken. A bright light has left earth and ascended to Heaven. We miss her.

