Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol McGEHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Marie McGEHEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McGEHEE, Carol Marie (Age 65) Carol Marie McGehee, age 65, passed away on Sunday January 26th, 2020 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Born on August 10th, 1954 in Port Townsend, Jefferson County, Washington to Harold C. Robbins and Gladys M. (Rogers) Robbins, Carol was the second youngest of five children. Carol was a 1972 graduate of White River High School. She married William McGehee on January 14th, 1973 in South Prairie, Washington. Carol was the foundation that supported her family and the Marine Corps during 39 years of active service. She served her community at San Rafael Elementary School and Cheney School District, retiring in 2008. Carol was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a grandma to her 11 grandchildren. She loved the holidays and family gatherings, as family was the true joy of her life. She loved to crochet completing countless blankets for everyone and all occasions, and anyone who met her came to call her mom. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister Joan. Honoring the memory of Carol is her husband of 47 years, four children; Brian, Misty, Matt, and Kim, eleven grandchildren; Johnny, Michael, Bryan, Riley, Zachary, Breanna, Cameron, Hunter, Joshua, Payton, and Michelle, and countless family and friends. Family, friends, and others whose life Carol touched are invited to a memorial service at Fairmont Memorial Cemetery, 5200 W. Wellesley Avenue on Tuesday, February 4th at 1:00PM. A celebration of life is to follow at Ruby River Hotel at 700 North Division at 4:00pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now