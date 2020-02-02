|
McGEHEE, Carol Marie (Age 65) Carol Marie McGehee, age 65, passed away on Sunday January 26th, 2020 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Born on August 10th, 1954 in Port Townsend, Jefferson County, Washington to Harold C. Robbins and Gladys M. (Rogers) Robbins, Carol was the second youngest of five children. Carol was a 1972 graduate of White River High School. She married William McGehee on January 14th, 1973 in South Prairie, Washington. Carol was the foundation that supported her family and the Marine Corps during 39 years of active service. She served her community at San Rafael Elementary School and Cheney School District, retiring in 2008. Carol was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a grandma to her 11 grandchildren. She loved the holidays and family gatherings, as family was the true joy of her life. She loved to crochet completing countless blankets for everyone and all occasions, and anyone who met her came to call her mom. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister Joan. Honoring the memory of Carol is her husband of 47 years, four children; Brian, Misty, Matt, and Kim, eleven grandchildren; Johnny, Michael, Bryan, Riley, Zachary, Breanna, Cameron, Hunter, Joshua, Payton, and Michelle, and countless family and friends. Family, friends, and others whose life Carol touched are invited to a memorial service at Fairmont Memorial Cemetery, 5200 W. Wellesley Avenue on Tuesday, February 4th at 1:00PM. A celebration of life is to follow at Ruby River Hotel at 700 North Division at 4:00pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020