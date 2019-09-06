Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Rae (Wakeley) ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Carol Rae (Wakeley) Carol Rae Anderson (Wakeley), passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at the Sullivan Park Care Center in the Spokane Valley. She was born on April 26, 1934 in Spokane to Chauncey and Beverly Wakeley. She was raised by her incredible Dad with the help of many adoring Wakeley Aunt's. As a member of the large Wakeley family in Spokane, she enjoyed 85 wonderful years shared with family and friends. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1952 and married Thomas W. Andersen in 1953 and they divorced in 1966. In 1976 she married Ronald Anderson and they divorced two years later. She is survived by son Tom Andersen (wife Pam), Bellevue, WA, daughter Debi Banka (husband Ron), Spokane, WA, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She loved dancing, bowling, and playing cards and most of all spending time with friends. She worked at URM in Spokane for 25 years where she made many lifelong friends. Her job at URM was working mostly with Rosauer's meat departments, where the meat managers became part of her extended family. Many of her work associates enriched her 23 retired years by maintaining regular contact with her. Her loving family wants to thank her many caring friends and the incredible staff at the Sullivan Park Care Center for the love they showed her over the years. She was loved by everyone and will be missed and remembered forever. A Life Remembrance memorial service will take place at the PINES CEMETARY at the Mausoleum Chapel located at 16th and Pines on Saturday, September 28 at 1pm. Consider making a memorial donation in her name to the Spokane Humane Society, an organization she passionately supported for many years, or to any other charity you'd prefer.

ANDERSON, Carol Rae (Wakeley) Carol Rae Anderson (Wakeley), passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at the Sullivan Park Care Center in the Spokane Valley. She was born on April 26, 1934 in Spokane to Chauncey and Beverly Wakeley. She was raised by her incredible Dad with the help of many adoring Wakeley Aunt's. As a member of the large Wakeley family in Spokane, she enjoyed 85 wonderful years shared with family and friends. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1952 and married Thomas W. Andersen in 1953 and they divorced in 1966. In 1976 she married Ronald Anderson and they divorced two years later. She is survived by son Tom Andersen (wife Pam), Bellevue, WA, daughter Debi Banka (husband Ron), Spokane, WA, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She loved dancing, bowling, and playing cards and most of all spending time with friends. She worked at URM in Spokane for 25 years where she made many lifelong friends. Her job at URM was working mostly with Rosauer's meat departments, where the meat managers became part of her extended family. Many of her work associates enriched her 23 retired years by maintaining regular contact with her. Her loving family wants to thank her many caring friends and the incredible staff at the Sullivan Park Care Center for the love they showed her over the years. She was loved by everyone and will be missed and remembered forever. A Life Remembrance memorial service will take place at the PINES CEMETARY at the Mausoleum Chapel located at 16th and Pines on Saturday, September 28 at 1pm. Consider making a memorial donation in her name to the Spokane Humane Society, an organization she passionately supported for many years, or to any other charity you'd prefer. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close