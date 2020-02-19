HARDING, Carole A. (Bedford) March 2, 1949 - February 7, 2020 Carole A. (Bedford) Harding passed away on February 7th, 2020 after courageously battling pan-creatic cancer. She was born on March 2nd, 1949 to Robert and Vi (Vess) Bedford in San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Viola Bedford and her sister Sheryl Hinchliff. Carole is survived by her sons Rob and Todd Harding and her daughter Angela Harding. She also had three granddaughters Chantae, Katrin and Mackenzie. She always had one or more of her children with her until her passing. She was a great mother who always thought of her children first and always made sure they knew she loved them. She will be missed dearly by her family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2020