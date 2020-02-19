Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole A. (Bedford) HARDING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARDING, Carole A. (Bedford) March 2, 1949 - February 7, 2020 Carole A. (Bedford) Harding passed away on February 7th, 2020 after courageously battling pan-creatic cancer. She was born on March 2nd, 1949 to Robert and Vi (Vess) Bedford in San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Viola Bedford and her sister Sheryl Hinchliff. Carole is survived by her sons Rob and Todd Harding and her daughter Angela Harding. She also had three granddaughters Chantae, Katrin and Mackenzie. She always had one or more of her children with her until her passing. She was a great mother who always thought of her children first and always made sure they knew she loved them. She will be missed dearly by her family.

HARDING, Carole A. (Bedford) March 2, 1949 - February 7, 2020 Carole A. (Bedford) Harding passed away on February 7th, 2020 after courageously battling pan-creatic cancer. She was born on March 2nd, 1949 to Robert and Vi (Vess) Bedford in San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Viola Bedford and her sister Sheryl Hinchliff. Carole is survived by her sons Rob and Todd Harding and her daughter Angela Harding. She also had three granddaughters Chantae, Katrin and Mackenzie. She always had one or more of her children with her until her passing. She was a great mother who always thought of her children first and always made sure they knew she loved them. She will be missed dearly by her family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close