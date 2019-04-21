Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Ann Whittle KNACK. View Sign

KNACK, Carole Ann Whittle (Age 84) Carole Ann Whittle Knack born in Moscow, Idaho on March 6th 1935, to Anna Louella and A. Clair Whittle. She passed away on March 31st 2019 surrounded by loving family. Carole was survived by: her two siblings and their wives. Gary and Mary Whittle and Wayne and Geri Whittle. Her three children and their spouses: Bryan and Susan Knack, Robert and Barbara Knack and Ruth and Bob Braun. And her cat Punkin. Carole loved and adored her seven grandchildren, 10 great-grand-children and many nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, mother, and mother-in-law and will be deeply missed. We look forward to our Heavenly meeting again. Carole graduated from Lewis and Clark high school in 1953. After graduating she went on to Whitworth college for two years. She was a devoted mom and her house was always the hangout for the local kids. Carole worked for many years for Group Health / Kaiser Permanente. After retirement she completely doted on her cat, Punkin. Punkin is now with another resident at the memory care center being spoiled on a daily basis. Mom loved knowing that. We always knew we were loved. Please join us as we celebrate her. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th at Spokane Christian Center at 3pm. The address is 8090 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.

