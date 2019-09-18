BURTON, Carole E. (Age 78) Carole Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Myron Joe and Mary Glassand brothers-in-law, Arlin Rhoads and Bill Foster. Survived by sisters Mary Rhoads (Golconda, Ill.) Nancy Foster (Little River, SC) Janet (Bruce) Jarvela. (Norfolk, Virginia). Children Suzanne (Loren) Bilesky, Brian Scholwinski, Renee Olson, Steven Scholwinski. Carole had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Carole's passing has left a hole in all of our lives and she will be deeply missed. Any donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. 14918 E. Mission Avenue 99216. Potluck. Come bring your memories of Carole and help us Celebrate her Life. To offer condolences and memories, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 18, 2019