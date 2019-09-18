Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole E. BURTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURTON, Carole E. (Age 78) Carole Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Myron Joe and Mary Glassand brothers-in-law, Arlin Rhoads and Bill Foster. Survived by sisters Mary Rhoads (Golconda, Ill.) Nancy Foster (Little River, SC) Janet (Bruce) Jarvela. (Norfolk, Virginia). Children Suzanne (Loren) Bilesky, Brian Scholwinski, Renee Olson, Steven Scholwinski. Carole had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Carole's passing has left a hole in all of our lives and she will be deeply missed. Any donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. 14918 E. Mission Avenue 99216. Potluck. Come bring your memories of Carole and help us Celebrate her Life. To offer condolences and memories, please visit her tribute page at

BURTON, Carole E. (Age 78) Carole Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Myron Joe and Mary Glassand brothers-in-law, Arlin Rhoads and Bill Foster. Survived by sisters Mary Rhoads (Golconda, Ill.) Nancy Foster (Little River, SC) Janet (Bruce) Jarvela. (Norfolk, Virginia). Children Suzanne (Loren) Bilesky, Brian Scholwinski, Renee Olson, Steven Scholwinski. Carole had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Carole's passing has left a hole in all of our lives and she will be deeply missed. Any donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. 14918 E. Mission Avenue 99216. Potluck. Come bring your memories of Carole and help us Celebrate her Life. To offer condolences and memories, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close