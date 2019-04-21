Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole FROELICH. View Sign

FROELICH, Carole Dec. 28, 1937 - April 4, 2019 After years of daily reading the obits and throwing out ideas of her own, she has made it herself to the black and white! Surrounded by loved ones, Carole told her last inappropriate joke on, April 4, 2019, which can not be printed here. Carole was born, December 28, 1937, with the heart of an angel and the mouth of a sailor. Carole and her identical twin sister Cheryl were born six weeks early in their home in Uniontown, Washington, to loving parents, Harold and Agnes Jacobs. The twins were kept in a makeshift incubator in cotton lined shoeboxes on the open oven door. For their whole lives it was well known that Cheryl was the older sister by 15 minutes. Their brother, Ray, came five years later. They moved to Moscow, Idaho at the age of five and attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Moscow High School. At the young age of 19 she married Ken Pelfrey, and although the union was not lifelong, they had four wonderful children together. Carole remained close with Ken's parents, Chet and Tillie, for the rest of their lives. Carole married the love of her life and next door neighbor, Tom Froelich, on July 29, 1977 in the back yard of their North Spokane home. Carole added not only Tom to her life, but also his mother Abbie and his three children. Then later their spouses, and a sh**tload of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed spending time with. In reality, she had no in-laws only more family to embrace and love. She shared so many happy years, and some over the top holiday parties with Tom. They were a very social couple who loved to go dancing with friends from Bonneville and Kaiser where Tom previously worked. They also enjoyed traveling to the Oregon Coast. Our family lost Tom in 2003. Carole had an active relationship with her creator and was deeply joyed at the thought of reuniting with Tom, whom she was sure would not be surprised by the amount of time it took her to get ready. Carole was proud of being a founding member and regular attendee at St. Rosie's in North Spokane. Which was later determined to be Five Mile Rosauers coffee lounge where many a racy story was exchanged with dear friends on Sunday mornings. Carole had a magnetic personality and a way of making everyone she met feel valued and important. She was the type of woman who would thank you for just doing your job. She always left gift wrapped treats for the refuse, recycling collectors and mail carrier on EVERY holiday, only after decorating the entire house for that holiday. Including St. Patrick's Day! Like her ability to store and infinite amount of holiday decorations, Carole had unlimited capacity for loving people well. Carole moved to Fairwinds Retirement Community two years ago. She made many friends and was quite social. Those who knew her well knew she was not to be interrupted during a Gonzaga basketball game for any reason! Nearing the twins's 80th birthday Cheryl wanted to acquire an enhanced drivers license in which she needed a copy of her official birth certificate. On the document it stated that her middle name was Lou and not Louise. What a surprise! The document also revealed that Carole was first born. Our family found this fact hilarious! The pages of this obituary section could not begin to hold Carole's lifetime of wonderful stories and achievements, truly a life well lived. Carole Froelich will be remembered dearly as the best sister, mother, auntie, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend anyone could have. And, of course, the sexiest Zags fan over 80! She was preceded in death by three teeth in the fateful baseball incident of "52" and later by both hips and knees, which she missed dearly. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents Harold and Agnes Jacobs, and the love of her life, Tom Froelich. Surviving relatives are, sister Cheryl Shurts (Jim), brother, Ray Jacobs (Kaye), children, Rick Pelfrey, Tami Brazee (Bob), Kim Suthard (Dave), Kathy McLellan, Steve Froelich (Priscilla), Denni Loeffler (Steve), Lynda Swanson (Gary). Grandchildren, Sarah Byers, Bobby Brazee, Teresa Smith, Dan McLellan, James Reeve, Jessie Froelich, Stacey Froelich, Caleb Froelich, Toby Froelich, Anne Froelich, Tom Loeffler, Katie Wojnicki, Nichole Maxwell, Emily Tuttle and Shelby Janis. She had 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church (314 S. Spruce, Spokane 99201) on May 18th at 2:00. In lieu of flowers please take a loved one shopping, she would have liked that. Or you can donate to her favorite charities, Union Gospel Mission, and Disabled Veterans.

