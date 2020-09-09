1/2
Carole Godfrey SWENSEN
1935 - 2020
SWENSEN, Carole Godfrey Carole Godfrey Swensen has gone to be with her Lord and Saviour. Carole was born in Okanogan, Washington on August 20, 1935, and passed September 5, 2020, living the majority of her life in Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and Kinman Business School. Carole's career started as a med tech for Dr.'s Joanne and Arthur Craig, moving into medical billing system sales for Cycare Corp. She was then very successful in real estate sales with Tomlinson. Carole loved to garden, cook, read and travel with the ladies from her investment group. She was an enthusiastic supporter of Gonzaga women's and men's basketball. Carole was also an active lifetime member of Central Lutheran Church with a passion for helping others, particularly working at the church "Clothes Closet" and supplying them with weekly donations of jeans to be given away. Carole is survived by daughters Lynn Swensen Buchheit (Bob) and Caron Swensen Bear; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony at a later date. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at ThornhillValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
