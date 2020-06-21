WILSON, Carole Jean Carole (age 86) went to be with our Lord on June 9, 2020. She passed away at her home in Spokane, WA surrounded by her five children and numerous grandchildren. Carole, a Spokane native, was born on April 27, 1934, at Deaconess Hospital to Don and Beth Nutting. She graduated from North Central High School in 1952. Thereafter, she attended Washington State College. Carole was an active member at Plymouth Congregational Church, played the guitar and accordion, loved baseball, bowling, puzzles, card games, and animals. She was a strong and loving matriarch to a large family and will be forever missed. She is preceded in death by her parents Don and Beth Nutting and is survived by her brother Larry Nutting, his wife Lynn, her five children, Kathi, Randy, Michelle, Stacy and Kristin, 12 grandchildren, 1 daughter-in-law, 3 sons-in-law, 2 nieces, 14 great-grandchildren, and her cat Kiki. A memorial service for Carole will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church, located at 1502 W. Eighth Avenue, Spokane, WA on June 28 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spokane Humane Society or to Plymouth Congregational Church.



