JONES, Carole Jo (Cooke) On Monday morning, November 2nd, our Mom and Grammie, Carole Jo Jones, went to eternal sleep and was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband Barry who passed away a year ago, November 7, 2019. We are heartbroken yet know this year has weighed heavy on her heart and mind through lonely times without him and the separation from family due to Covid. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, friend and committed community volunteer who never missed a fundraiser, a concert, or a sporting event, especially when her children or grandchildren were participating. Born in Seattle, December 28, 1933, to Josephine Farnsworth and Eli Cooke Jr., a confectioner who after moving to Spokane in 1935 founded Cooke's Nut Shop, a candy and lunch fountain on Riverside Ave. When Carole was sixteen, her father died suddenly. Soon after, her mother went to work as a realtor. In 1953 Josephine married Clyde C. Rowan, who was a loving father to Carole and grandfather to her boys. Carole graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1951 and went on to earn a degree in Home Economics at Washington State University in 1955. Carole met the love of her life, Barry, at Lewis & Clark and from that day forward they were inseparable. Married in 1955, they made a life in Spokane raising their three sons and committed themselves to volunteering, leading and contributing to many community organizations, as well as running a successful insurance business. Carole was an only child. She was predeceased by her husband, Barry K. Jones and both their parents. She is survived by her three sons and wives, Scott (Vicki), Craig (Cathy) and Todd (Wendy). She is survived by her grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Blake, Ryan (Molly), Devin (Amanda), Allie and Andrew. She was looking forward to the birth of her first great-granddaughter, expected by Ryan and Molly this coming March. Carole was a huge supporter of schools, in Spokane and WSU. She served as Chair and then Co-Chaired (with Barry) Dist. 81 Levy campaigns. Carole chaired the Lewis & Clark H.S. All-Class Reunion and served as PTSG President and Vice President at Lewis & Clark, Hutton Elementary and Sacajawea Junior High. She served on the WSU Foundation Board of Trustees, was selected WSU Mother of the Year in 1977 and received WSU's "Outstanding Service Award" with Barry in 1992. Carole loved volunteering, especially with her close crew of friends. She was very involved with WSU Pi Beta Phi Sorority, serving as Chapter Advisor and Alumni President and made many trips back and forth to Pullman with her own dear college friends who supported the house for many years. She was very active with the Junior League of Spokane, serving as President and on many committees. One treasured memory was bringing Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer to Spokane for a big fundraising golf tournament. The Spokane Symphony was also close to her heart where she and Barry chaired and supported their many fundraising events, including Christmas Tree Elegance. One of her greatest joys was her involvement with the Ronald McDonald House Charities. She first served on the Endowment Board which was integral in funding and building the first house in our region. She went on to serve as President of the Board of Directors for two years and the Care Mobile Committee which has provided services to families throughout our region for many years. Most recently, she and Barry supported an ongoing Capital Campaign effort to fundraise and build a second house which will serve the many families on a waiting list hoping for a place to stay while their child is receiving treatment in our wonderful medical community. Carole adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She consistently traveled with photos in hand of her family to share with whoever she could corner. If she and Barry hadn't heard from any of us, they never hesitated to pick up the phone and call to catch up. They were always in the know of what everyone was doing and loved to hear our stories. She was also an avid shopper and was always dressed "to the nines". The girls in the family especially enjoyed this part of her! She and Barry loved to travel with their friends and family and were fortunate to be able to visit many parts of the world. Their annual trips to winter in Hawaii and time spent at their Hayden Lake home in the summers created cherished memories for all of us. Carole has many dear friends who she has traveled with, played weekly Mahjong games (winning only pennies at a time!), golfed with, lunched with and shared good times and bad times with. Celebrating birthdays together or whatever needs celebrating, she never turned down a social invitation. You know who you are, and we are forever grateful for your love and support of her and her family for all these years. We would like to thank her caregivers and staff at Rockwood Atrium South. The love and care you shared with her and her family gave us much comfort. With Covid in our midst, we will look to the future to celebrate her life. In the meantime, the family will hold a private Interment ceremony at St. John's Cathedral where she will be joined with Barry. If you are moved to make a donation in her name, The Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1029 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, and The Campbell House, 2316 W. 1st Ave., Spokane, WA 99201, are two of her favorites. Otherwise, whatever is important to you is great. Life is short, be kind, and hold your loved ones close.



