ANDERSON, Carole Rae (Age 82) November 12, 1937 - July 19, 2020 We are left with broken hearts as our beautiful mother, Carol Rae (Fisher) Anderson left this world on July 19, 2020, to join the stars above. Carole lived a full and happy life for 82 years and left this world quickly and with little pain after being diagnosed with liver cancer less than two months earlier. She died in her home, surrounded by the love of three of her children. Carole was born November 12, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to June and Harold Fisher. She moved to Spokane in 1946 when her mother remarried Norman Carver. Carole attended North Central High School and graduated in 1956. She married Staff Sargent Malcolm Anderson of the U.S. Air Force in 1959 and they were stationed in sites around the United States, including Moses Lake, WA, Little Rock, AR, Tucson, AZ, and Rapid City, SD. She returned to Spokane after Malcom retired from service in 1976 and has always considered it her home. She worked for Central Valley School District for 22 years as an assistant Secretary and a Media Assistant. Her work at the North Pines and Green Acres Junior High Schools in the library was what she took the greatest joy in during her working life. After retiring, she and Malcom enjoyed traveling, including several trips to Hawaii and several cruises. Carole loved to create and make beautiful things. Her greatest skill was in making porcelain dolls and she loved the group of women she met with each week, her "doll ladies." She also made beautiful quilts, did ceramics, and was an amazing knitter and crocheter. She liked to play the piano and her family will always remember how much she loved the Bee Gees. Carole is survived by her husband of 61 years, Malcolm, and her four children, David, Linda, Sherri and Paul, their spouses, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her easy laughter, positive attitude and happy nature will be missed by those who loved her. Donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane. No memorial will be held due to Covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store