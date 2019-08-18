Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolee I. KELLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KELLY, Carolee I. (Age 84) Carolee Kelly passed away the evening of July 30, 2019 after a battle with Dementia. She was born September 22, 1934 in Seattle WA. Her parents moved to Spokane WA, where she grew up, attended and graduated from North Central High School in 1952. She loved accounting and upon her graduation, moved to Seattle WA, then Los Angeles CA where she enjoyed working as a bookkeeper /accountant. In 1962 she moved back to Spokane where she met, and married the love of her life, William (Bill) I. Kelly, on May 11, 1963. They spent the rest of their life together living a life filled with family, friends and a love for travel. They spent many years going to Mazatlan, Banff, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, a cruise to Alaska, trips to Jackson WY, and Yellowstone. One of their favorite places to visit was Oceanside CA and Mazatlan MX with her family. After her move back to Spokane, she was a bookkeeper for the Spokane Club, LeMaster & Daniels Accounting firm and ended up in her favorite position as the Controller for The Spokane Symphony Orchestra where she worked until her retirement in 1999. Upon retirement, they were able to accomplish the biggest dream of their life. They built a gorgeous home on Upper Twin Lakes, ID where they spent many years enjoying the scenery, boating, fishing, but mostly having their family spend as much time with them as possible. It was a dream come true for them. Carolee loved to swim, go boating, read, but most of all spend time with her family. Family was the most important thing in her life. Due to some health issues, they moved to Spokane Valley WA in Nov. 2014. Carolee is survived by her husband of 56 years William (Bill) Kelly, daughters Sue Abbott (Bob) Shannon Bonas (Mike) grand- children; Brian Abbott, Jennifer Hunt (Jonathan), Isabella Hester and Max Bonas. Per her request, no service will be held. Her ashes will be scattered at the lake of their choice at a later date. A big thank you goes out to Kindred Hospice of Liberty Lake WA and The Neptune Society of Spokane WA.

