LaMOTTE, Caroline Hamilton September 26, 1941 April 6, 2019 In the morning hours of April 6, 2019, our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend Caroline LaMotte passed away unexpectedly at her home in Spokane at the age of 77. Caroline was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1941 to Don and Mildred Hamilton. She was the oldest of four children. Shortly after the end of World War II, she and her family moved to Southern California, where she grew up in the San Fernando Valley and graduated from Reseda High School in 1959. While attending college at UC-Santa Barbara, Caroline met Keith LaMotte. They were married on May 1, 1964, and moved to Fullerton, CA, where their daughter Andrea was born. They moved up to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1966, where their daughter Jennifer and son Brady were born. After a two-year return to Southern California, the family moved to Spokane in 1975, where Caroline and Keith raised their children and lived in the same home on the South Hill for the last 44 years. Caroline was the true matriarch of her family and was devoted to her husband, three children and six grandchildren. She was always young and vibrant for her age and lived life passionately for her Lord, her family, her friends and her community. She was graceful, joyful, generous, encouraging, and creative, with a natural gift for art and hospitality and a great sense of humor. She was a gifted homemaker and decorator, and she used her God-given talent to become a water color artist, showcasing her paintings at art shows and galleries throughout the Inland Northwest. As her children began attending college at Washington State University, Caroline and Keith became avid supporters of WSU Athletics, attending most Cougar football games and eventually becoming weekend regulars at the RV lot across the street from Martin Stadium. Caroline also served on the board of the Spokane Cougar Club and as an alumni adviser for the Pi Beta Phi Sorority at WSU. What Caroline loved more than anything was spending time with her family, which grew extensively as siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews followed her and Keith to Spokane over the past four decades. Her favorite place in the world was the family cabin on the Pend Oreille River, which they've owned since 1992. It was her place of refuge and another place where her gifts of home décor and hospitality flourished. When Keith retired, they began taking regular road trips in their RV throughout the Northwest, the Rocky Mountains and Western Canada and road tripped to watch the Cougar Football team play in three bowl games. Caroline was a woman of strong faith who loved her Lord Jesus Christ, loved reading the Bible and avidly wrote in her Journal every day. We thank God for the amazing blessing she was to our family, and we rejoice that she has gone home to be with Jesus. We love her so much, and we will miss her every day until we see her again when the Lord calls us all home. Caroline was preceded in death by her father, Don Hamilton. She is survived by Keith, her loving husband of 55 years; her daughter Andrea Lester of Spokane (husband Dave and sons Justin, Brandon and Jordan); her daughter Jennifer Gerety of Spokane (husband Rick and sons Michael (wife Kristen), Tanner (wife Madelyn) and daughter Shannon); and her son Brady LaMotte of Everett (wife Carrie). She is also survived by her mother Mildred Hamilton of Spokane, sister Anne Besse (Jim) of Spokane, brother Don Hamilton (Lorna) of Spokane, and brother Michael Hamilton of Laguna Beach, CA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Caroline's life will be held on Friday, April 19th, at 1:00 PM at Summit Church, 1801 East 29th Avenue in Spokane. A reception for family and friends will follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Christ Kitchen or your favorite local charity.

