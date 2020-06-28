FERRY, Carolyn Ann (MacPherson) (Age 72) Beloved wife, mother and friend, Carolyn Ann (MacPherson) Ferry, 72, of Spokane Valley, Washington, peacefully passed away in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho on June 17, 2020. Carolyn was born in Trade, Tennessee on August 14, 1937; the daughter of Dan and Choelene (Michaels) Wagner. Carolyn was raised in both Tennessee and Pennsylvania and spent some time living in Delaware as well. In 1975, she moved to Northern Idaho, this is where she ended up calling "home". Once Carolyn moved to Idaho, she worked as a manager at a Mini Mart, followed by working as jailer at the Kootenai County Sherriff's Department for 11 years, up until she retired in 1999. Carolyn met and married Richard MacPherson in 2004. After Richard's untimely passing, she met a wonderful man by the name of James Ferry. Together they shared 13 years of marriage. Carolyn and Jim spent countless hours working within the antiques business. They were regulars at shows and antique malls all over the state. They retired from antiquing in 2014. Carolyn was a loving and generous person. She would walk into a room of strangers and walk out with a friend. Some of Carolyn's favorite hobbies were sewing, baking and cooking. She was known for being quite the chef and could make just about anything into a delicacy. Carolyn also loved dancing, which is how she met her husband, James. They met on the dance floor and the two became inseparable ever since. She was a great fan of country music and knew all the old songs and their artists. One Golden Curl by the Carter Family, in particular, she was especially fond of. She was a person with strong religious convictions and took great comfort from gospel music that she grew up with in Tennessee. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, James Ferry of Spokane Valley, Washington; her son, Billy Jo Poe of Post Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by both parents, Dan and Choelene Wagner; her brothers, Normand and Herbert Wagner; and her former husband, Richard MacPherson. One of Carolyn's final wishes was to express her gratitude and love to her longtime family doctor, Dr. Lawrence Gibbon, and staff of Post Falls, Idaho. Carolyn extremely beloved will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. May her spirit live on in the beautiful memories she left behind. "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on" Carolyn will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Good Samaritan Retirement Community, where she and her husband resided for the last three years. Please visit Carolyn's online memorial and share memories of her at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.