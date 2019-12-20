Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann Unicume. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UNICUME, Carolyn Ann Carolyn Ann Unicume passed away on November 10, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ, with her daughters by her side, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 18, 1940 to Arthur E. Unicume and Nellie M. Unicume in Spokane, WA, and preceded in death by her brother Edward B. Unicume. She attended North Central High School and Kinman Business University in Spokane. In her early years she was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed sewing, canning, cooking, singing in the church choir, and oil painting. In 1975 she went back to school and was trained to be a key punch operator and later took over the apartment building which her father and brother built. They would have been very proud of her excellent business skills in continuing the legacy of the family-owned business. She had the privilege of spending her summers in Spokane and her winters in warm and sunny Yuma, AZ, for 25 years, which she loved so much. Planting flower pots in both locations was something she truly loved (the best of both worlds). She enjoyed golfing, ballroom dancing, playing cards, billiards and social gatherings with friends at Country Roads RV Village. She loved her dogs and always followed her heart. She will be deeply missed by her four children, Terre Schmidt (Joseph), Stephen Schussler, Leslie Hoerner (Paul), and Tom Schussler (Maggie). She loved her grandchildren Conrad, Madison, and Gabriella Schmidt and Anna and Franklin Hoerner, and her special partner, Wilfred Nise who brought her much joy and helped her so much the past seven months. Family graveside service and celebration gathering by invitation summer 2020. Donations may be made in her honor to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 14200 W. Fillmore, Goodyear, AZ 85338.

