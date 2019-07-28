Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Donna. View Sign Service Information Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service 2832 N Ruby Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-324-9375 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Carolyn Donna Carolyn (married to Jim Toms, formerly Donna Hallett), age 77, died June 20, 2019 due to injuries from a bicycling accident. Born to Donald and Margaret Waters, Donna was the eldest of four siblings: Judy, Alan and survived by youngest sister Susan Taft (husband Ken). Donna will be remembered most as the embodiment of unconditional love. Her generous spirit, deep empathy, ready laugh, and selfless concern for others defined her connections with anyone fortunate enough to walk in her glow. She shined her light most brightly upon her husband of 31 years, Jim Toms, daughters Alisia Edwards (husband Andy), Paeca Hallett, son Connor Toms (wife Hana), and her adored grandchildren Aidan, Nick, and Dahlia. Her deepest joys were doting on her grandkids and swooning over original rock & roll and classic country western music as well as cheering on the Zags with her sweetheart. We will greatly miss our cherished mother, grandmother, friend, sister, mentor - our beacon of love and the impact she made in our world. A celebration of life memorial will be held August 3, 2019, at 11:00am at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service, 2332 N. Ruby St. (Cleveland is cross-street) in Spokane. Contributions to the and flowers at memorial are both welcome. Donations will be accepted by searching Donna Carolyn at

Donna Carolyn Donna Carolyn (married to Jim Toms, formerly Donna Hallett), age 77, died June 20, 2019 due to injuries from a bicycling accident. Born to Donald and Margaret Waters, Donna was the eldest of four siblings: Judy, Alan and survived by youngest sister Susan Taft (husband Ken). Donna will be remembered most as the embodiment of unconditional love. Her generous spirit, deep empathy, ready laugh, and selfless concern for others defined her connections with anyone fortunate enough to walk in her glow. She shined her light most brightly upon her husband of 31 years, Jim Toms, daughters Alisia Edwards (husband Andy), Paeca Hallett, son Connor Toms (wife Hana), and her adored grandchildren Aidan, Nick, and Dahlia. Her deepest joys were doting on her grandkids and swooning over original rock & roll and classic country western music as well as cheering on the Zags with her sweetheart. We will greatly miss our cherished mother, grandmother, friend, sister, mentor - our beacon of love and the impact she made in our world. A celebration of life memorial will be held August 3, 2019, at 11:00am at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service, 2332 N. Ruby St. (Cleveland is cross-street) in Spokane. Contributions to the and flowers at memorial are both welcome. Donations will be accepted by searching Donna Carolyn at woundedwarriorproject.com or by mail at: , P.O. BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.