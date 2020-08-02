GRAVES, Carolyn E. Carolyn was the only child of Clarence and Bernice Graves. Born Carolyn Esther Graves on September 29, 1943, in Spokane, WA, she spent her childhood there. She attended St Francis Xavier Grade School and Marycliff High School in Spokane. Carolyn loved music and learned to play the piano at an early age. She was involved in many musical activities while attending Marycliff. She went on to Gonzaga University and graduated cum laude with a major in Political Science and a minor in Philosophy and History. After graduation in 1965 Carolyn headed to Washington D.C. While there she interned for the Agency International Development, and she had a graduate scholarship for International Relations and Communications at American University. Starting in 1966 she was employed for two years with the U.S. Department of State, Intelligence and Research Bureau. In 1968 Carolyn returned to Spokane and worked as a freelance copywriter and secretary to the owner of KGA Radio. It was that year she published her book, "Skip-A-Star: The Legend of the Christmas Snow". Later that year she started working for Washington State Employment Security. In 1972 Carolyn was selected for a Vocational Counselor Training Program at Seattle University. She received a Masters in Education with a focus on vocational guidance and counseling. Carolyn moved to Seattle in 1972 and joined the choir at St. James Cathedral. Throughout the 70's she was an interim organist and an associate organist at St. James. She also bought her lifetime home in Federal Way, Washington. In 1979 Carolyn's father, Clarence, passed away and in 1980 she transferred to a job in Olympia for the Commission for Vocational Education. She went on to become self-employed in 1986 as a grant writer and program monitor/auditor and continued to work as an organist for various churches in the community. Being self-employed gave her the flexibility to spend more time with the choir from St James. For the next 15 years she traveled with the choir to many countries in Europe. Carolyn's faithful devotion to her parents was apparent when she brought her mother, Bernice, to Seattle from Spokane to take care of her. Her mother passed away in 1999. Carolyn launched her retirement with her passion for taking up Voice Over. Currently you can find six books narrated by Carolyn on the Amazon Audible site. Carolyn was a devout Catholic and she spent most of her adult life entwined in the activities of St. James Cathedral. She was always looking for ways to help others reach their desired goals. Carolyn was most happy with her family and friends and the times she spent with them. She loved to cook and entertain. It was always a treat to spend a holiday at her home. Carolyn is survived by her life-long friend, Patricia Gamroth Desimone (Joe), her many friends, cousins and family by marriage. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Cathedral on Saturday, August 8th, at 11:00 am. Due to the new Covid restrictions from the governor in limiting the number of people that can attend it is recommended to live-stream the service at the St. James website: stjames-cathedral.org/events/2020/funeralmasses.aspx
. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA. Donations may be made in Carolyn's name to the Outreach Ministry at St James Cathedral, 804 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, WA, 98104.