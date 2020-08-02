KRUPKE, Carolyn E. (Freeborg) Carolyn passed away on July 27, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Spokane, WA on July 12, 1928 to her parents David and Gladys Freeborg. She graduated from North Central High School in January 1946. She attended Whitworth College for one year, and then met Carroll Krupke in May of 1947. She then worked for over a year at the Millwood State Bank. Carolyn and Carroll were married on May 8, 1948, and she moved to Reardan where Carroll's career was farming. They had four sons, Randall, James, Terry and Paul. Carolyn had an experience of God that invigorated her life of faith. She sensed a calling of God, and in 1982 began studying to become a Certified Local Pastor in the United Methodist Church (UMC). After completing the first two years the United Methodist Conference appointed Carolyn as Pastor of Rocklyn Zion United Methodist Church located SW of Davenport. She pastored this church for 10 wonderful years. During these years, the Conference required that she complete seminary studies. Because of her home situation as a farm wife, she was allowed to do this study by correspondence. She received a diploma at Annual Conference on June 7, 1993. At the completion of 10 years, Carolyn retired in June 1994. Her active ministry was not ended. She served as visitation Pastor at Spokane Valley United Methodist for a year and a half. She was also appointed as interim Pastor at Sandpoint UMC, Rosalia UMC, Fowler UMC, and St. Paul's UMC. Her retirement years have been pleasant living in Reardan. Carolyn is survived by her husband Carroll Krupke, sons, Jim (Maureen) Krupke and Terry (Sue) Krupke. She is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie, Brian, Elizabeth, Joshua, Jeffery Krupke, Toni, Michael Lewis, four great-grandchildren, and a brother Rodney (Alice) Freeborg. Carolyn was preceded in death by sons, Paul Krupke, Randy and his wife Judy Krupke and one brother. Family graveside services held at Reardan Cemetery. Strate Funeral Home is caring for the Krupke family.



