CRAWFORD, Carolyn Elsie (Age 77) Carolyn Elsie Crawford, age 77 of Spokane, passed away on Friday, October 18th, 2019 after enduring many years of chronic and debilitating illness. Carolyn was born on May 14th, 1942 in Seattle, WA to the late Edward Bohlen of Prussian descent and Fleta Agee of the Nez Perce Tribe. She was a very small baby, born early and under five pounds. She became an early reader, was an exemplary student, and remained petite her whole life. An adorable child, she even modeled for the local paper's back to school ad one year. She moved to Santa Rosa, CA as a child, with her father and step-mother, attending school and working at her father's cement plant. Sadly, her mother Fleta, died when Carolyn was 13 years old. In her early adult years, she loved San Francisco, living there and working as a legal secretary. She was very fashionable and sewed all her own business attire, becoming an accomplished seamstress in addition to working full time. Moving back to Washington in 1968, her late Uncle Dick and Aunt Vivian Agee encouraged her to move to Spokane. They helped her get settled and prepare to have her first child. While attending college here, she met and married her husband of 49 years, Charles Crawford. They were married on December 4th, 1970 at First Baptist Church in downtown Spokane. She eventually continued her education and earned an associates degree in accounting at Phillips Junior College. Along with being a mom and housewife, she worked for many years at Electric Smith as Executive Secretary, Trans American Title, and Fruci & Associates. She also worked in alterations for Mossuto's Bridal & Formals as well. Carolyn was an independent, attractive, outgoing woman who had a great sense of humor. She was actively involved in the Glenrose Women's Club and loved her time serving in the nursery at Faith Bible Church and studying the Bible in her Bible Study Fellowship group. She was an amazing seamstress and quilter who loved to sew her own clothing. She spent many hours sewing her family clothing and her daughter's many formal gowns. She also knitted many sweaters for herself and family. Carolyn was an artist that created many quilts over the years that are enjoyed by the family. She loved to cook, and took great pride in bringing gourmet food to the table for her family. Her last act of service was making a meal for herself and Chuck. Carolyn is preceded in death by her late son, Peter Crawford (2011), her sisters Norma and Maxine, her Uncle Dick and Aunt Vivian Agee, her father Edward Bohlen, and her mother Fleta Agee. She is survived by a large tribe that loved her deeply: husband Charles "Chuck" Crawford, daughters Alecia Crawford and Charlene "Char" Crawford and daughter in law Amanda Crawford-Basaraba. She leaves behind six wonderful grandchildren who brought her so much joy and happiness: Simon and Auna Crawford, Ethan and Claire Crawford, David and Travis Bohbot. Also survived by her cousins Staci Agee and Marc Agee. We are all saddened by the loss of her presence here on earth but so thankful for the years of memories and laughter. She is no longer suffering or struggling to keep her health. We are so happy she is at rest, in the presence of God and her son, along with other family who have gone before. Carolyn requested not to have a memorial service but wanted her family to all be together to celebrate her life.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019

