PRATT, Carolyn Frances October 11, 1923 - June 29, 2019 Carolyn Frances Pratt died at home with her family on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Methow, WA. She was born as the sixth of seven children to Michael and Mary (Brewer) Fohl in October of 1923 on a farm in rural Indiana. Carolyn spent her first seven years on the farm before the family moved in to the town of Cedar Grove, IN. After high school, she worked in Cincinnati, OH before moving to Phoenix, AZ with her sister, Ruth. After a few years in Phoenix, where she became an insurance adjuster, she moved with Ruth again, this time to Cleveland, OH where she met George Pratt. She and George were married in October of 1955 and moved several times over the next 17 years throughout Ohio and Michigan before George decided he wanted to move out west. In September 1972, the family, now with four children, moved to Elk, WA. In 1996 Carolyn and George moved to Deer Park before George passed away in 1997 after 42 years of marriage. Carolyn lived at Fairwinds in Spokane for five years before recently moving to Methow to live with her daughter. Carolyn was a devoted mother and good friend to many. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she was a longtime member of St. Mary Presentation parish and its Alter Society. She is survived by her children: Paula (Mike) Mott, Deer Park, WA; Roberta (Steve) Nieuwenhuis, Methow, WA; Deborah Parmely, Apache Junction, AZ; and Roger (Gail) Pratt, Chattaroy, WA; grandchildren: Erica (Dan) Ravenstein, Melissa (Jason) Tibbs, Allison (Wayne) Cornwall, Mitchell Pratt and Nathan Pratt; great-grandchildren: Payton, Zayne, Henry, Leah, Marshall and Gracie. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; sisters Martha, Dorothy, Frances, Ruth, Virginia and brother Bill: husband George and son-in-law Ron Parmely. Services for Carolyn will be held at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church (602 E. 6th St., Deer Park, WA 99006). A vigil service will be held at 7pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11am on Saturday, July 13, 2019. To sign Carolyn's online guestbook, please visit

