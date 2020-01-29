AUBREY, Carolyn L. With heavy hearts the families of Carolyn Lee Aubrey make it known that she passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. Carolyn was born on March 6, 1945. Carolyn was a beautician by trade for many years way back when shampoo sets were the the way to go. In 1966, Carolyn gave birth to her daughter Tamra. In July of 1978 she married the love of her life, Ronald E. Aubrey. Shortly thereafter she adopted his daughter Tammy Kay. Their favorite thing to do as a family was camping and Ron and Carolyn continued to camp until this past summer. Ron took amazing care of Carolyn and she spoke of how lucky she was to have him for many years. Their love warmed our hearts. Carolyn adored her three grandchildren and one great-grandchild very much. She had on special Fur baby Ottis whom she just loved. Our family would like to extend our deepest Thanks to the nurses on the 5th floor of Sacred Heart Medical Center. Their care for Carolyn was the very best!! She moved to Hospice House South on January 10th. Carolyn was also a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Cora Rioth and father Thomas Rioth. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 40+ years Ron Aubrey, daughter Tamra Johnson (Greg), daughter Tammy Kay Hipp (Jeff), two Loving sisters, Linda Olson and Judy Olson, three grand- children, Jared Johnson 28, Carlee Johnson 25, Parker Hipp 14; great grandson Luca Johnson 3 years, and her nephew Corey, many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter Tamra's home on Saturday February 1st from 11-3pm. Please come share your memories, look at some pictures, and eat some snacks that will be provided. RSVP please to 509.999.6468 for directions. In lieu of any flowers, please send any donations to Hospice House South of Spokane. Thank you so much to all who loved and friended Carolyn. She will be so greatly missed. With love from her entire family!!
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020