Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn L. AUBREY. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM her daughter Tamra's home Send Flowers Obituary

AUBREY, Carolyn L. With heavy hearts the families of Carolyn Lee Aubrey make it known that she passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. Carolyn was born on March 6, 1945. Carolyn was a beautician by trade for many years way back when shampoo sets were the the way to go. In 1966, Carolyn gave birth to her daughter Tamra. In July of 1978 she married the love of her life, Ronald E. Aubrey. Shortly thereafter she adopted his daughter Tammy Kay. Their favorite thing to do as a family was camping and Ron and Carolyn continued to camp until this past summer. Ron took amazing care of Carolyn and she spoke of how lucky she was to have him for many years. Their love warmed our hearts. Carolyn adored her three grandchildren and one great-grandchild very much. She had on special Fur baby Ottis whom she just loved. Our family would like to extend our deepest Thanks to the nurses on the 5th floor of Sacred Heart Medical Center. Their care for Carolyn was the very best!! She moved to Hospice House South on January 10th. Carolyn was also a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Cora Rioth and father Thomas Rioth. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 40+ years Ron Aubrey, daughter Tamra Johnson (Greg), daughter Tammy Kay Hipp (Jeff), two Loving sisters, Linda Olson and Judy Olson, three grand- children, Jared Johnson 28, Carlee Johnson 25, Parker Hipp 14; great grandson Luca Johnson 3 years, and her nephew Corey, many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter Tamra's home on Saturday February 1st from 11-3pm. Please come share your memories, look at some pictures, and eat some snacks that will be provided. RSVP please to 509.999.6468 for directions. In lieu of any flowers, please send any donations to Hospice House South of Spokane. Thank you so much to all who loved and friended Carolyn. She will be so greatly missed. With love from her entire family!!

AUBREY, Carolyn L. With heavy hearts the families of Carolyn Lee Aubrey make it known that she passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. Carolyn was born on March 6, 1945. Carolyn was a beautician by trade for many years way back when shampoo sets were the the way to go. In 1966, Carolyn gave birth to her daughter Tamra. In July of 1978 she married the love of her life, Ronald E. Aubrey. Shortly thereafter she adopted his daughter Tammy Kay. Their favorite thing to do as a family was camping and Ron and Carolyn continued to camp until this past summer. Ron took amazing care of Carolyn and she spoke of how lucky she was to have him for many years. Their love warmed our hearts. Carolyn adored her three grandchildren and one great-grandchild very much. She had on special Fur baby Ottis whom she just loved. Our family would like to extend our deepest Thanks to the nurses on the 5th floor of Sacred Heart Medical Center. Their care for Carolyn was the very best!! She moved to Hospice House South on January 10th. Carolyn was also a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Cora Rioth and father Thomas Rioth. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 40+ years Ron Aubrey, daughter Tamra Johnson (Greg), daughter Tammy Kay Hipp (Jeff), two Loving sisters, Linda Olson and Judy Olson, three grand- children, Jared Johnson 28, Carlee Johnson 25, Parker Hipp 14; great grandson Luca Johnson 3 years, and her nephew Corey, many extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter Tamra's home on Saturday February 1st from 11-3pm. Please come share your memories, look at some pictures, and eat some snacks that will be provided. RSVP please to 509.999.6468 for directions. In lieu of any flowers, please send any donations to Hospice House South of Spokane. Thank you so much to all who loved and friended Carolyn. She will be so greatly missed. With love from her entire family!! Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close