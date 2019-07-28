HARTMAN, Carolyn Lucille (Age 68) Carolyn Lucille Hartman, a longtime Spokane Valley resident, passed away on the morning of July 24, 2019. Carolyn was born in Anacortes, Washington on September 19, 1950 and moved to Spokane as a young girl. Carolyn graduated from Shadle Park High School and married Richard Allen Hartman on June 6, 1970. She and Richard had their daughter, Monica Lively, on October 21, 1971. Carolyn loved big and enjoyed life. She was the lucky recipient of a kidney transplant in 1997 and enjoyed many healthy years as a result. Her grandchildren were the center of her life. She enjoyed the last several years of her life being retired and serving as full-time grandma while living with her daughter and family. Carolyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Kurt Lively, her grandchildren, Madison and Matthew Lively, her nephew Adam Mika and wife, Kelly, great-niece Sydnee Mika, and many cousins and other loved ones, as well as dear friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie and Susie, her parents Jean and Fred Judd, and her husband Richard Hartman. The family will have a celebration dinner in Lake Stevens, WA. The family would like to offer sincere thanks to Sacred Heart doctors and nurses for providing exceptional care. Carolyn would be honored with donations to Kidney Transplant Foundation, Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019