MASON, Carolyn Marie (Age 73) Our mother, Carolyn Marie Mason, passed away peacefully on December 9th, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, just shy of her 74th birthday. Carolyn was born on December 13th, 1945 in Aberdeen, WA, to parents Frank and Lenore Ransom. After attending schools in Ellensburg and Walla Walla, WA, she graduated high school in Wenatchee, WA in 1964. She joined the US Army (Women's Army Corps) in 1966 where she eventually met and married the love of her life, Paul Mason. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lenore, both in 1999, her husband Paul in 2004, her granddaughter Cathryn in 2014, and siblings Janis and Frank. She is survived by her son Paul (and Amber) of Baytown, Texas, son Frank (and Stefani) of Hauser, Idaho, son Dion of Spokane, her sister Marilyn (and Ed) of East Wenatchee, and granddaughter Chelsy with great-grandson Jayden of Coeur d'Alene. Carol truly loved her husband Paul and missed him dearly. They were married in 1969 and were together until his passing. Carol lived the life of a career soldier's wife, living all over, from New York, Utah, Alaska, Germany, Alabama, and Louisiana. But her heart was always in Washington State where she grew up. Upon retirement, they settled in Moses Lake, Washington. From there, Carol moved to Richland, Washington until finally moving one last time to Post Falls, Idaho. Carol was an amazing and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed by her family and the close friends she made, near and far.

