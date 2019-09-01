Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Marie (Crothers) MAYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAYER, Carolyn Marie (CROTHERS) (Age 82) 9/22/36- 8/13/19 Born to Arthur and Marie Crothers, Carolyn grew up in Spokane and started her schooling at Longfellow Elementary. Every year she looked forward to the annual reunion with her grade school pals. She continued on to Rogers High School where she was a Pirette. Being a "Pirate" was something she was proud of throughout her life. After high school she worked at Pacific N.W. Bell. With the help of their lifelong friends Terry and Paule Sullivan she met her husband of 62 years Neil. After seven years at the phone company it was on to motherhood. As if raising four children didn't keep her busy enough, she had several other adventures: babysitting, wallpapering, and building a lake place just to name a few. She is survived by her husband Neil; her four children Shelley (Ray), Lane (MaryEllen), Molly (Mike), Penny (Bryan); eight grandkids and one great-grandchild. After Neil retired they lived "The Dream". Their Spokane home was sold and they moved to their place on Coeur d'Alene Lake where they spent many summers, heading to Yuma before the cold set in. Carolyn and Neil had a whole new adventure while in Yuma, making new friends (which included the "Yuma Wild Bunch"), parties galore and always time for dancing and The Seahawks. Their social calendar was filled throughout the winter months. In this time of grief we reflect on the fabulous, joyous life she danced through. The family extends an invitation to all that loved her for a celebration of Carolyn's life Sunday, September 15th, 2019, 2pm-6pm at The Clubhouse, 4927 N. Pasadena Ln., Spokane Valley, WA 99212.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019

